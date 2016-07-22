Instructions and printables to make 6 file folder activities to work on association based on community helpers! Non-identical matching helps teach students to sort items based on common features. This is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. These tasks target functional skills and teaches about a wide range of community helpers. Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!

Each File Folder Activity sorts 16 items for 4 different community helpers. 24 Community Helpers included in total!

$4.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • community-helpers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 174 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 156 KB

2

Project/Activity

jpg, 163 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades