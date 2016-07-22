Instructions and printables to make 6 file folder activities to work on association based on community helpers! Non-identical matching helps teach students to sort items based on common features. This is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. These tasks target functional skills and teaches about a wide range of community helpers. Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!



Each File Folder Activity sorts 16 items for 4 different community helpers. 24 Community Helpers included in total!