This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about common community signs.
Here is what's included:
- 16 Flashcards with definitions
- What Should I Do? A multiple choice adapted book
- Which Sign Is It? Card Game {identify sign based on clue}
- 3 Community Sign File Folder Activities {match sign to sign, match sign to name, and match sign to definition}
- 11 matching worksheets - variety of types
- 7 writing worksheets - definitions and question answering
- 7 creative writing worksheets
- I have, who has? Game
- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 15 boards
Vocabulary:
stop sign, no u-turn, construction zone, interstate sign, pedestrian crossing, do not enter, yield sign, school zone speed limit, warning sign, construction zone speed limit, street sign, speed limit, no parking sign, school zone, railway crossing, and hospital sign.
Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand! Materials for a variety of types of learners included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82