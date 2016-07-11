On this assessment, students will answer twenty five questions related to greater than, less than, equal to as well as ordering numbers based on place value from least to greatest and greatest to least.
2.NBT.A.4, 3.NBT.A.1, 4.NBT.A.2
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
