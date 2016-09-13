This 3-4 day project has students research 3 different credit cards, learn how credit card companies calculate interest with APR, and apply their knowledge to real-world situations.
Students will turn in a packet showing their work for calculating interest and balance on a card, and will match credit cards to people in different situations (college student, traveler, etc).

  • CreditCardComparison.zip

Created: Sep 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

zip, 3 MB

CreditCardComparison

