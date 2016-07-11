This fun looking assignment includes 20 questions in which students will compare the various decimals and decide if they are greater than, less than, or equal to the other decimals. Students can work independently, in partners or in groups on this worksheet that can be easily adapted for a homework, quiz, guided practice or independent practice.
Be sure to check out my various other Comparing Numbers Worksheets as well!
4.NF.B.3b, 4.NF.B.4b, 5.NF.B.5
