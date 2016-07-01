Comparing Spiders is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to introduce comparing numbers. In teams students have to figure out which web has less, more, or if they are the same. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 18 questions per game. There are also 3 game options.



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1)Comparing and Short Vowel Spiders PowerPoint Game Bundle



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



Not sure you can use this game on your device?

Download the preview to check if the file is compatible with your device.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!