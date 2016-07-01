Comparing Spiders is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to introduce comparing numbers. In teams students have to figure out which web has less, more, or if they are the same. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 18 questions per game. There are also 3 game options.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1)Comparing and Short Vowel Spiders PowerPoint Game Bundle
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
Not sure you can use this game on your device?
Download the preview to check if the file is compatible with your device.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $4.23
Outdoor Learning Forest School Complete Set of Activities
- 8 Resources
- $7.04
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
New resources
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Week 10 - Number - Place Value 2
- (2)
- $7.04
Addie the Alien - Visual Aids for Math Language
- (6)
- FREE
Updated resources
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23