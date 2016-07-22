Help students who struggle with verbal language to interact with their peers and teachers! Go beyond just requesting items and use picture communication to engage in more complex communicative social responses! This resource includes communication systems to engage students in complimenting and greeting behavior!

This resource is fully editable so you can customize it with your students photos and names!

Included in this resource:
- Complimenting Visual
- Nice Haircut Visual
- Nice New Clothes Visual
- Nice New Shoes Visual
- Visual Greeting Cards
- Detailed Instructions for all Resources

