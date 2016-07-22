Help students who struggle with verbal language to interact with their peers and teachers! Go beyond just requesting items and use picture communication to engage in more complex communicative social responses! This resource includes communication systems to engage students in complimenting and greeting behavior!
This resource is fully editable so you can customize it with your students photos and names!
Included in this resource:
- Complimenting Visual
- Nice Haircut Visual
- Nice New Clothes Visual
- Nice New Shoes Visual
- Visual Greeting Cards
- Detailed Instructions for all Resources
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
