$1.80
$2.00);
(10% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
Compounds vs. Mixtures: Notes
Many of my students require a copy of the notes which I write on the board. I have left these notes in a word document so that you may edit as needed. Simply print, hand out , and enjoy!
$1.80
$2.00);
(10% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
stemcenter
Body Systems Interactive Science Notebook
Body Systems Interactive Science Notebook Section has a lot (101 PAGES) to offer! This INB is the most comprehensive that you will find. This INB i...
- (3)
- 10% off$5.00$4.50
TES PICKS
stemcenter
Scientific Method Interactive Notebook
Scientific Method Interactive Notebook The Scientific Method Interactive Notebook Section has a lot (39 PAGES) to offer! Before using Interactive S...
- (1)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
SALE
stemcenter
Digestion System SCAVENGER HUNT!
Digestion System SCAVENGER HUNT! This is a great way for students to learn this vocabulary. Students may start at any of the prepared scavenger sta...
- (1)
- 10% off$4.00$3.60
Popular paid resources
sharonkh
Global Warming - Geography
PPT can be adapted to suit any age range. PPT all about global warming including (but not limited to!):what global warming is, the causes of it, gr...
- (0)
- $3.23
sxb997
Four pictures One word game
Blank PowerPoint. I made this for a lesson today, it would have been nice to just find a template. I am using it to introduce key terms. It is quit...
- (2)
- $1.41
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
Research Methods (10 Lessons) [ GCSE Sociology ]
This bundle contains complete resources for teaching the Research Methods unit for the new GCSE Sociology specifications. It includes 10 fully reso...
- 14 Resources
- 20% off$28.16$22.53
New resources
RebeccaBear
KS3 Rocks Revision
An interactive way for students to revise sedimentary, igneous and metamorphic rocks. Good points about this lesson - You can see whether students ...
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE
TRJ
Save 40%!! Periodic Table foldable , Structure of the Earth and Volcano foldable - Massive Savings
3 of my most popular foldable resources to engage science and geography lessons. total cost is £7 but it is yours for £4.20p for 1 week. A 40% savi...
- 3 Resources
- $7.33
ScienceGeek88
Lab equipment scavenger hunt game
Activity to test students' familiarity with the equipment in the science lab.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
sharonkh
Global Warming - Geography
PPT can be adapted to suit any age range. PPT all about global warming including (but not limited to!):what global warming is, the causes of it, gr...
- (0)
- $3.23
veyselbiga
What do you know about SNOW - (SNOWFLAKE)?
This resource has; – PPT - (This presentation has 27 slides) – Teachers Note - (This document has 2 pages) – Puzzle - (This document has 2 pages) –...
- (0)
- $4.93
TES PICKS
TeachWithFergy
Famous Women in Science - An Inquiry-Based Project for All Grades
Product Description Did you know that in the United States, women earn close to 60% of bachelor’s degrees overall, but only 20% of the degrees in c...
- (2)
- $5.99