An engaging resource, designed to cover three lessons and two independent study tasks.
Students should be encouraged to read original texts as well as textbook summaries.
Covers the views of: Augustine, St. Paul. Martin Luther, Karl Narth, Aquinas, Desmond Tutu. Uses extracts form Wilberforce's speech against slavery and applies to the Nuremburg trials.
Included in this resource:
Presentation
Youtube links
Card sorts
Homework tasks
Some readings
Independent tasks for students
Teacher notes in the 'notes section' of powerpoint
Suitable for AS and A Level students
