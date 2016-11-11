An engaging resource, designed to cover three lessons and two independent study tasks.
Students should be encouraged to read original texts as well as textbook summaries.
Covers the views of: Augustine, St. Paul. Martin Luther, Karl Narth, Aquinas, Desmond Tutu. Uses extracts form Wilberforce's speech against slavery and applies to the Nuremburg trials.

Included in this resource:
Presentation
Youtube links
Card sorts
Homework tasks
Some readings
Independent tasks for students
Teacher notes in the 'notes section' of powerpoint

Suitable for AS and A Level students

  • Conscience-3.pptx
  • conscience-cards.docx
  • Conscience-'follow-me'-cards.docx
  • The-conscience-card-sort.docx
  • Wilberforce-speech.docx
  • Year-13-Hw-Critiques-of-conscience.docx

Created: Nov 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

