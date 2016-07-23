Construction Clip Art. This construction clip art collection features various construction equipment and trucks.



This PACK contains 67 high-quality COLOR Construction Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.



This Construction Clip Art set includes:

air blower, bag of cement, backhoe, barricade, building materials, blocks, bulldozer, carpentry, caulk, tool box, electric drill, wrench, circular saw, phillip screwdriver, cherry picker, crane, drill press, dump truck, forklift, hammer, hard hat, lumber, nails, paint, saw, and more...



TERMS OF USE:

Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.



This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.



If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.



