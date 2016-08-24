Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages containing clip art images and names of the 7 continents. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.



Students first read and cut out the booklet that contains text and images. They then sketch the continents and create their own version using the text only template.



The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice the continents. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to each continent.



6 pages