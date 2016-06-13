Interactive Powerpoint presentation introducing measurement conversion within either the American Standard or Metric systems. The lesson moves step by step through the material in a way that will keep students interested and provide a basis for future learning. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printables. Great lesson for cooperative learning or centers.
Objectives:
- Convert measurement units within a system
- Use converted measurements to solve multi-step, real world problems
Includes 19 interactive slides
Aligned with NCCS Math 6.SP.2
(May also be purchased as part of the (Measurement Conversions Full Lesson Bundle - 5.MD.1)
Be sure and check commoncoremath.net for additional help.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
