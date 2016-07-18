Use knowledge of place value and powers of 10 to identify digits and perform conversions.. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Recognize the place value of digits within numbers
- Recognize the place value of digits within decimal numbers
- Recognize the digit to the right is 10 times less
- Recognize the digit to the left is 10 times more
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.1
Look for more help at commoncoremath.net!
Total Pages 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
