Use knowledge of place value and powers of 10 to identify digits and perform conversions.. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Recognize the place value of digits within numbers

- Recognize the place value of digits within decimal numbers

- Recognize the digit to the right is 10 times less

- Recognize the digit to the left is 10 times more



Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 5.NBT.1



