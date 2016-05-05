This is the original resource for the following topics
Coordinate Geometry
Straight Lines
Worded Questions
This resource includes:
Full PowerPoint in powerpoint format with all the slides
Questions and answers
Animated parts of the answer for Q&A and demonstrations
Colours to support explanations.
For your use:
You can duplicate slides any type in new questions
To support your teaching and save time planning
As a basis for your observations lessons
To share with students to help them work outside the classroom
I hope this benefits you as it has done for me.
Kind regards.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
