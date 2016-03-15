Coordinate Plane | Cartesian Plane | Song and Animated Music Video For Kids
Come on a treasure hunt with the NUMBEROCK crew as we explore a deserted island and follow the coordinates on an ancient coordinate plane treasure map that leads our favorite characters to modern treasures!
The ordered pairs are followed into a cave where the words x-axis, y-axis, and origin are explored by torch light. Join us on this exciting adventure and you'll never forget how to plot ordered pairs on a coordinate plane.
• Coordinate Plane | Cartesian Plane | Animated music video [HD Download]
Our flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.
• Coordinate Plane Song Lyric sheet for singing along
Your students can sing along as the music video plays.
• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)
After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.
• Double sided worksheet with word problems
Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.
• Extra drills printable
Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.
• Coordinate Plane HW sheet
Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.
• Colorful Digital Poster/Anchor Chart
High-Resolution posters/anchor charts print on multiple 8.5 x 11 sheets. A how-to video guides you through assembly.
• Math Game!
Reinforce learning topics with a fun math game that can be played in small groups or as a whole class.
• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding
When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.
• Answer Key
Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.
• Coordinate Plane High Quality Song File
Get the song on a high quality MP3 file and play the song during break or lunch.
• Clear Lesson Plan Sheet Illuminating Classroom Best Practice:
Get my personal recommendations for how to introduce the material and set-up the Coordinate Plane lesson as I do in class.
