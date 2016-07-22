These listening, reading, writing, and speaking activities accompany the cortometraje "Ratón en Venta". Similar to MovieTalk, these lessons focus not only on speaking, but on all communicative skills.



Students are introduced to 8 key vocabulary words that will help them to talk about the story in Spanish.



Prior to watching the animated short, they will consider a couple of questions which can then be discussed with a partner, as a whole class, or reflected on with a written response.



After watching the cortometraje, students will engage in listening activities where they must match scenes of the short with description in Spanish, reading activities where they must apply new vocabulary, writing activities where they must describe scenes, and speaking activities where they must retell the events of the story.



These are great anytime activities with a lot of comprehensible input that seek to develop all modes of communication.



This resource includes:

-Link to the Cortometraje

-Key Vocabulary

-Discussion Activity

-Listening Activity

-Listening Script for Teacher

-Reading Activity

-Writing Activity

-Speaking Activity

-Answer Keys for all Objective Activities