Counting is an important math skill. Enjoy the 20 Leaves on Top interactive PowerPoint Game with your students to practice counting. This game is great for interactive whiteboards and laptops.

Students will have fun counting by placing leaves on top of the bear’s head. This is a perfect way to practice counting forwards, representing numbers with objects, and can also be used to practice counting backwards. There are 3 game boards, counting from 1-10, 11-20, and 1-20. That means there are 40 individual counting games.

*Bundle up and save 25%.

This game is also included in the:
1) Numbers on Top PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.

