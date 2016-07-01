Enjoy the Counting 10's on Top PowerPoint Game with your students. Students will have fun putting the different objects on the bear’s head. They can count by 10's to get to 100 to celebrate the 100th day of school. This game is a perfect way to reinforce counting by 10’s. There are 4 counting by 10 game boards, and 20 individual counting by 10 games. You can also have your students count backwards from 100 by 10's.



This product includes:

-4 game boards

-20 Counting by 10’s individual games



*Bundle up and save 25%.



This game is also included in the:

1) Numbers on Top PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!