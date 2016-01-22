TEACH WITH INSIGHT AND HUMOR USING YOUTUBE AND THESE CRASH COURSE ECONOMICS WORKSHEETS!
Produced by PBS Digital Studios, each episode of Crash Course contains about 10 minutes of solid content delivered with humor and insight. Episodes are available for free on YouTube at the following playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8dPuuaLjXtPNZwz5_o_5uirJ8gQXnhEO
ABOUT THESE CRASH COURSE ECONOMICS WORKSHEETS
Each worksheet focuses on a single episode of Crash Course U.S. Economics and typically contains between 10 and 20 items for students to complete. Worksheets are formatted to fit on one page for easy copying and a detailed answer key is provided for each episode.
In addition to these regular worksheet items, open-ended extra credit or discussion items are also included for each and every episode.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EPISODES INCLUDED IN THIS CRASH COURSE WORKSHEET SET:
• 1 Introduction to Economics
• 2 Specialization and Trade
• 3 Economic Systems and Macroeconomics
• 4 Supply and Demand
• 5 Macroeconomics
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CREATED WITH STUDENTS AND TEACHERS IN MIND
All Crash Course Economics Worksheets feature questions presented in video order so that students can easily follow along, but these worksheets are not mere outlines that merely ask students to generate their own notes. Instead, they focus in on the key economic issues that students should master!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
