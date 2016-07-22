TEACH WITH INSIGHT AND HUMOR USING YOUTUBE AND THESE CRASH COURSE ECONOMICS WORKSHEETS!



Few classroom strategies are as successful as this simple approach: make learning fun! Unfortunately for economics teachers, many students think of this subject as one of the most dry and boring courses ever. The good news is, it doesn't have to be this way! One easy way to increase student enjoyment while still keeping them deeply engaged in highly relevant subject matter is to show the class episodes of the excellent free online series Crash Course Economics.



The script of each episode is packed with humorous observations -- ones that help to make strong points about the economic concepts under study. Students like watching the series, which means they pay attention to it and learn! Just as importantly, this series has a way of presenting economic models in a clear, concise way using examples and anecdotes that high school students can *really* relate to!



Produced by PBS Digital Studios, each episode of Crash Course contains about 10 minutes of content plus a brief time for the credits. Episodes are available for free on YouTube at the following playlist:







If you are new to Crash Course, I encourage you to watch a few videos as soon as you can. I expect you'll be just as enthusiastic about the classroom possibilities as I am!







ABOUT THESE CRASH COURSE ECONOMICS WORKSHEETS



Each worksheet focuses on a single episode of Crash Course Economics and typically contains between 15 and 25 problems for students to complete. Worksheets are formatted to fit on one page for easy copying and a detailed answer key is provided for each episode. In addition to these regular worksheet items, open-ended extra credit or discussion items are also included for each and every episode. These can be used as debate starters, essay prompts, or . . . the sky's the limit, but one thing is sure -- they target the economic concepts covered in the episode and try to get students to go "one step further" and apply those concepts to their own views of life and society.





EPISODES INCLUDED IN THIS CRASH COURSE WORKSHEET SET:



• 11 Money and Finance

• 12 The 2008 Financial Crisis

• 13 Recession, Hyperinflation, and Stagflation

• 14 Economic Schools of Thought

• 15 Imports, Exports, and Exchange Rates

