The following tutorial requires the user to have access to a computer and Adobe Illustrator software.
The tutorial covers aspects of Illustrator which are suitable for beginners and intermediate users.
The tutorial includes:
Printable instructions
Overview sheet
Finished example

This tutorial is suitable for High School students and is aimed at Graphic Products, Graphic Design, Media Studies and ICT.
This tutorial can also be used alongside other Illustrator tutorials to gain further knowledge of the software.
This is a visual learning resource which can be printed off and displayed in the classroom and links in with the use of ICT and Media for all exam boards.
No prior knowledge of the software is needed to complete the tutorial and the main objective of this tutorial is to teach an individual or a class to become familiar with a software and to be able to create their own logo’s which can be printed out on several different surfaces.

$4.23

Buy nowSave for later
  • illustrator-tutorial-8-(house-logo).pub
  • house-logo-overview.pub

About this resource

Info

Created: May 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

pub, 9 MB

illustrator-tutorial-8-(house-logo)

Assessment

pub, 83 KB

house-logo-overview

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades