This activity will provide a good warm-up activity for the beginning of a unit on map skills, an additional practice for quick finishers, and more.

Students will create a mental map of their school, their neighborhood, or their home.

A mental map is a map you create in your mind of a familiar place. You have been creating these kinds of maps to navigate from place-to-place since you were very young. Think of it like a drawing of a place you carry around in your mind.

If you can visualize a place or location in your mind, you have a strong understand of mental mapping skills already. For example, you have a strong map of your school in your mind if you can walk from one part of your neighborhood to another without asking for help.

In this activity, you will draw a mental map on a piece of paper. You may draw a mental map of your school, your neighborhood, or your home.

The activity comes with a checklist to guide students when they create their maps.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • CreatingMentalMapsGeographyMapSkillsPracticeActivity.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

CreatingMentalMapsGeographyMapSkillsPracticeActivity

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades