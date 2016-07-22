This activity will provide a good warm-up activity for the beginning of a unit on map skills, an additional practice for quick finishers, and more.



Students will create a mental map of their school, their neighborhood, or their home.



A mental map is a map you create in your mind of a familiar place. You have been creating these kinds of maps to navigate from place-to-place since you were very young. Think of it like a drawing of a place you carry around in your mind.



If you can visualize a place or location in your mind, you have a strong understand of mental mapping skills already. For example, you have a strong map of your school in your mind if you can walk from one part of your neighborhood to another without asking for help.



In this activity, you will draw a mental map on a piece of paper. You may draw a mental map of your school, your neighborhood, or your home.



The activity comes with a checklist to guide students when they create their maps.