So rather than a test, we are going to do a project, in which we are incorporating ALL of the information in this. In groups, you will create an i-movie based on the theme of Human Ingenuity, that means you are to create a movie that is to make a difference.

Today, you learned about natural resources, and cultures that are in conflict over them. It is your job to inform the class of this problem



HOW: Through creating an i-movie.



Grading

Your movie must be at the least 5 minutes long and must include all items on the check list

You will be grading one another, and I will also grade you based on MYP Rubrics A-D

Student created Quiz 10 Questions in order while viewing

50% Teacher

25% Students

25 % Check sheet/ Outline Completed





Procedure/ timeline:



Day 1

• Pick topic (natural Resource)

• Find a human issue that has a problem with this topic

• Where is it located

• Research topic/ outline

Day 2

• Continue to research topic / complete outline



Day 3-4

• Movie



Day 5

• Present/ grade one another