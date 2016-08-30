So rather than a test, we are going to do a project, in which we are incorporating ALL of the information in this. In groups, you will create an i-movie based on the theme of Human Ingenuity, that means you are to create a movie that is to make a difference.
Today, you learned about natural resources, and cultures that are in conflict over them. It is your job to inform the class of this problem
HOW: Through creating an i-movie.
Grading
Your movie must be at the least 5 minutes long and must include all items on the check list
You will be grading one another, and I will also grade you based on MYP Rubrics A-D
Student created Quiz 10 Questions in order while viewing
50% Teacher
25% Students
25 % Check sheet/ Outline Completed
Procedure/ timeline:
Day 1
• Pick topic (natural Resource)
• Find a human issue that has a problem with this topic
• Where is it located
• Research topic/ outline
Day 2
• Continue to research topic / complete outline
Day 3-4
• Movie
Day 5
• Present/ grade one another
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Book List for Key Stage 1 Topics
- (0)
- $2.82
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
Research Methods (10 Lessons) [ GCSE Sociology ]
- 14 Resources
- 20% off$28.16$22.53
New resources
New Deal: Civilian Conservation Corps
- (1)
- $5.63
American West: Cattle Ranching
- 4 Resources
- $12.00
American West: Why did Cattle Ranching Develop & then decline?
- (1)
- $6.00
Updated resources
Book List for Key Stage 1 Topics
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE American West: The Gold Rush
- (1)
- $8.45
Africa - map work - empires -
- (0)
- FREE