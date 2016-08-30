So rather than a test, we are going to do a project, in which we are incorporating ALL of the information in this. In groups, you will create an i-movie based on the theme of Human Ingenuity, that means you are to create a movie that is to make a difference.
Today, you learned about natural resources, and cultures that are in conflict over them. It is your job to inform the class of this problem

HOW: Through creating an i-movie.

Grading
Your movie must be at the least 5 minutes long and must include all items on the check list
You will be grading one another, and I will also grade you based on MYP Rubrics A-D
Student created Quiz 10 Questions in order while viewing
50% Teacher
25% Students
25 % Check sheet/ Outline Completed


Procedure/ timeline:

Day 1
• Pick topic (natural Resource)
• Find a human issue that has a problem with this topic
• Where is it located
• Research topic/ outline
Day 2
• Continue to research topic / complete outline

Day 3-4
• Movie

Day 5
• Present/ grade one another

