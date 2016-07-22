This packet contains a variety of hands-on materials and worksheets to work on sorting, counting, and patterns for early learners. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills!

These super cute activities are perfect for seasonal independent work tasks, homework, or one on one work time.

This packet contains 30 activities!
10 sorting by size activities
10 pattern activities - (5 easy and 5 hard)
10 counting activities

These can be used as worksheets or reusable file folder activities! Instructions for setup included!

