This adapted book targets the skill of counting, color identification, and following directions in a meaningful and functional way!This book is a great way to practice these basic skills in a fun, seasonal way!

All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic color sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern. This book is fun and engaging! Perfect for speech therapy, guided practice, centers, or independent work!

Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.

