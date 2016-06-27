Students practice finding the volume, surface area and lateral area of cylinders in this matching activity bundle.Included are 3 sets of 18 pairs of matching cards. Half of the 18 cards have a picture of a cylinder with either the radius or diameter and height indicated. The other half of the cards in each deck match to either the volume, surface area or lateral area.



Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Great for review before a test in groups or individual practice. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.