Data Analysis - Task Cards. Supports common core state standards. 30 task cards on data collection and data analysis, answer recording sheet, and answer key. Tasks includes finding range,median, mode and mean of a set of data, creating pictographs, interpreting line plots, stem and leaf plots, bar graphs, circle graphs, box and whisker plots, probability, random and biased samples. - HappyEdugator



