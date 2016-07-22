Independent work is an essential component to any classroom. Our students need to learn to work on their own for an extended period of time on a wide range of tasks. Our types of independent work tasks need to keep up with our technology driven world! Incorporate technology, number discrimination, organization, and following multiple step directions in this interactive vocational tasks.



Students will follow the pre-made sets of data and input the numbers into a structured excel document. These tasks will increase technology skills, functional independence, and fine discrimination skills!



This resource has minimal teacher setup. All you need to do is save the excel files on your school computer, print the work sheets, and label the folders. There are 5 different work tasks included. Directions for setup, labels, coordinating pre-setup excel files, and visual directions are included for each task.