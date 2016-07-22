Calendar concepts can be difficult to master and may require extra practice! Use these engaging and interactive file folder activities to practice a wide range of skills and concepts related to days of the week and months! I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time. This resource is perfect for circle time, morning meeting, or calendar work!

File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!

This packet contains 11 File Folder Activities!
- Match Days of Week {easy}
- Order Days of Week
- Match Days of Week {hard}
- Fill in Missing Days of the Week
- Spell Days of Week
- Match Months {easy}
- Order Months
- Match Months {hard}
- Fill in Missing Months
- Spell Months
- Match Months to Abbreviations
- Match Months to Number
- Match Dates

Detailed instructions for setups and visuals labels included!

