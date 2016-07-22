Calendar concepts can be difficult to master and may require extra practice! Use these engaging and interactive file folder activities to practice a wide range of skills and concepts related to days of the week and months! I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time. This resource is perfect for circle time, morning meeting, or calendar work!
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!
This packet contains 11 File Folder Activities!
- Match Days of Week {easy}
- Order Days of Week
- Match Days of Week {hard}
- Fill in Missing Days of the Week
- Spell Days of Week
- Match Months {easy}
- Order Months
- Match Months {hard}
- Fill in Missing Months
- Spell Months
- Match Months to Abbreviations
- Match Months to Number
- Match Dates
Detailed instructions for setups and visuals labels included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
