Calendar concepts can be difficult to master and may require extra practice! Use these engaging and interactive file folder activities to practice a wide range of skills and concepts related to days of the week and months! I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time. This resource is perfect for circle time, morning meeting, or calendar work!



File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!



This packet contains 11 File Folder Activities!

- Match Days of Week {easy}

- Order Days of Week

- Match Days of Week {hard}

- Fill in Missing Days of the Week

- Spell Days of Week

- Match Months {easy}

- Order Months

- Match Months {hard}

- Fill in Missing Months

- Spell Months

- Match Months to Abbreviations

- Match Months to Number

- Match Dates



Detailed instructions for setups and visuals labels included!