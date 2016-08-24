Beautiful December Word Wall Cards in Spanish! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



These are always great for younger students, but are also nice for your high school Spanish students to learn new vocabulary.



The words included in this packet are:

1. diciembre (December)

2. el copo de nieve (snowflake)

3. los patines (skates)

4. patina (to skate)

5. el muñeco de nieve (snowman)

6. las galletas (cookies)

7. los regalos (presents)

8. el calcetín (stocking)

9. Papá Noel (Santa)

10. el reno (reindeer)

11. el trineo (sleigh)

12. la flor de Nochebuena (poinsettia)

13. esquiar (to ski)

14. los mitones (mittens)

15. el invierno (Winter)

16. el árbol de Navidad (Christmas tree)

17. la guirnalda (wreath)

18. los Reyes Magos (the 3 Kings)

19. la caña de dulce (candy cane)

20. el chocolate caliente (hot chocolate)

21. las velas (candles)

22. los adornos (decorations)

23. el villancico (carol)

24. el belén (Nativity scene)





Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida