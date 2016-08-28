Density can be an abstract concept to students.

This simple and interactive experiment demonstrates density in a fun and unexpected way.



n the dancing popcorn experiment, the carbon dioxide in the soda is attracted to and clings to both the kernels and the craisins. The volume of each object is increased (made bigger) by the carbon dioxide. As the volume increases, the kernels and the craisins become less dense than the soda. This causes them to rise tot the surface.



At the surface the carbon dioxide bubbles burst and the volume is reduced again. The kernels and craisins sink because they become more dense then the soda.



Includes:

Lab sheet

Video response sheet