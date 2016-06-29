Developmental Psychology Unit Bundled includes Developmental Psychology PowerPoints with Video Clips and presenter notes, worksheets/activities, warmups, project, review crossword, videos and video guide, assessment and daily lesson plans.



This bundle has everything you need to teach all about developmental psychology. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary, just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. This is the complete package. I have used this for both AP Psychology and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a review handout or activity and an exit ticket. Developmental Psychology PowerPoints include presenter notes that guide you through PowerPoint lectures and short video clips.



Topics Include

Child Development

- attachement

- stranger anxiety

- separation anxiety

- contact comfort

- Harry Harlow

- imprinting

- Konrad Lorenz

- Mary Ainsworth

- secure v. insecure attachment

- parenting styles - authoritarian authoritative, permissive

- Jean Piaget’s four stages of cognitive development

- assimilation

- accommodation

- Lawrence Kohlberg’s moral reasoning

Adolescence

- puberty

- primary sex characteristics

- secondary sex characteristics

- prefrontal cortex development

- Erik Erikson’s identity formation

- identity crisis

Adulthood

- early adulthood

- middle adulthood

- late adulthood

- social clock

- marriage

- generativety

- menopause

- senile dementia

- Alzheimer’s

- Elisabeth Kubler’s five stages of grief



This Unit Includes:

• Developmental Psychology PowerPoints



