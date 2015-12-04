With this board game students can learn the differences between the use of “por” and “para”. There is a grammar content to explain some of the differences and a board game to practice them.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Gemasan
Dia Internacional de la Mujer
This is an activity to celebrate the International Women’s Day and revise the preterit tense. There are 5 activities to do: Read the text about 5 i...
- (0)
- $3.52
Gemasan
Short film to talk about social media, adolescente and free time activities
This lesson plan is based on the short film “Morado”. Short films are a fantastic way to motivate your students in class. Students will practice al...
- (0)
- $7.04
Gemasan
La Navidad: actividades usando Internet
With these 5 activities students will learn about how we celebrate Christmas in Spain and compare with their own culture and celebrations. Activity...
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
Vicky9bp
Unit 1 Everyday life at home and school (Section B) - Edexcel International GCSE (9-1) Spanish
This resource includes a 90 slide ppt presentation I prepared to teach the new Edexcel International GCSE 9-1 for my Year 4 group. As the textbook ...
- (0)
- $7.04
Vicky9bp
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
A lesson based on the Mira 3 (rojo) textbook, “Me gustan los idiomas” topic.
- (0)
- $4.93
BUNDLE
fayesutcliffe
Spanish new GCSE - Revision bundle
Save 59% VS buying resources individually. foundation and higher ability work practise for all 4 skills - particularly writing and speaking lots of...
- 18 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Valle
Spanish oral exam A level
This is sheet we use to make sure students are ready for their oral exams! Feedback very much appreciated!
- (1)
- FREE
dberenguer
Mi casa de ahora, la casa del futuro
Reading Comprehension Worksheet on the topic of "My House". It includes one paragraph using the near future tense and other expressions o...
- (1)
- $7.04
misssimmonds1
¿Dónde vives? Where do you live? Verb vivir, accommodation, simple locations and compass points
This is a simple worksheet put together to review or recap (or perhaps introduce?) the verb 'vivir' (to live) in its full paradigm, present tense, ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Vicky9bp
Unit 1 Everyday life at home and school (Section B) - Edexcel International GCSE (9-1) Spanish
This resource includes a 90 slide ppt presentation I prepared to teach the new Edexcel International GCSE 9-1 for my Year 4 group. As the textbook ...
- (0)
- $7.04
Vicky9bp
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
A lesson based on the Mira 3 (rojo) textbook, “Me gustan los idiomas” topic.
- (0)
- $4.93
BUNDLE
fayesutcliffe
Spanish new GCSE - Revision bundle
Save 59% VS buying resources individually. foundation and higher ability work practise for all 4 skills - particularly writing and speaking lots of...
- 18 Resources
- $21.13