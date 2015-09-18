A huge selection of over 100 powerpoint slides that can be adapted and printed off with GCSE past paper questions on for each topic. Suitable for Higher and Foundation and great to print on A5 and set for homework.
Topics include: pytahgoras, trig, surds, place value, percentages, QWC problems, bounds , transformations etc..
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 18, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
chrisplews
Differentiated topic sheets ks4 maths
A huge selection of over 100 powerpoint slides that can be adapted and printed off with GCSE past paper questions on for each topic. Suitable for H...
- (3)
- $5.63
chrisplews
Substitution with negatives and powers
This is a differentiated lesson with substitution aiming to last approx. an hour.
- (1)
- $2.82
chrisplews
TOPIC LIST MATHS GCSE - RAG
HERE IS A FULL TOPIC LIST FOR ALL LEVELS (HIGHER AND FOUNDATION) AT GCSE LEVEL FOR CURRENT YEAR 11. Pupils can assess themselves for each topic usi...
- (3)
- $1.41
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
ambowers2
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
2018 VERSION NOW AVAILABLE HERE! (copy and paste link) https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/new-2018-ks2-sats-revision-ultimate-3-in-1-maths-organ...
- (23)
- $23.95
TES PICKS
kmbheck
Cash for questions revision activity
Recommended by TES. There are 4 sets of questions (Number, Algebra, Shape, Data) which are mainly A and A* (with some lower grade questions from to...
- (16)
- $1.41
SALE
emmakate22
Missing number Problems KS1 LA/MA/HA Greater Depth YEAR 2
Missing number problems suitable for KS1 Year 2. Differentiated LA/MA/HA and Daily Practice of Rounding to nearest 10 (differentiated) Smart book p...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
New resources
whistleandsums
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
Inspired by aap03102 and his excellent relays https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/maths-relay-races-problem-solving-puzzles-6064073 I created thi...
- (1)
- FREE
lordturner
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
Pupils choose one of 9 questions in a fun and easy to tailor to a topic, interactive PowerPoint presentation. Quick, easy, fun and effective way to...
- (1)
- $2.82
Weltmeister7
LUCKY DIP OF FOUNDATION DIFFERENTIATED MENTAL STARTERS
8 mental starters on various random topics, all aimed at foundation/KS3 students. Each is fully differentiated. Students select the red light quest...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
Four quick starters (or plenaries) to help revision for GCSE. All questions within a set have similar starting information, but ask different thing...
- (6)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Line Graphs)
UPDATED for 2018, this compilation of SATs questions has fully-worked solutions suitable for whiteboard display or sending home to students/parents...
- (1)
- FREE
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23