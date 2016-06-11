This Digital Planner for World Language Teachers is really two planners in one! All forms in the planner are fillable for digital safe-keeping, but they are also printable if you prefer to keep them in a binder or hand off completed forms as documentation for your department head or administration.



The "Classroom Manager" features everything you need to keep your class organized and collect documentation for yourself or as part of a teacher evaluation program.



The "Classroom Manager" includes:

-Teacher Schedule

-Substitute Teacher Forms

-Parent Contact Log

-Student Accommodation Sheets (IEP, 504, TAG)

-Teacher Evaluation Program Organizer

-To-Do Lists

-Student Behavior Log

-Hall Pass Log

-Month by Month Calendar



The "Lesson Planner" focuses on helping World Language teachers plan instruction using research-based methods. Whether you are currently using a textbook or designing your own units, this planner will help you to effectively sequence your instruction as well as balance activities through the various modes of communication (listening, reading, writing, speaking). This will even help remind you to include culture and real-life applications for the content you teach.



The "Lesson Planner" includes:

-Resource Links to the Best Websites for Language Teachers

-Monthly Cultural Calendars

-Formal Lesson Plan Template

-Pre-Planning Activities

-Lesson Planning Mantra

-Assessment Planning

-Thematic Vocabulary Planning

-Listening & Reading Resource List

-Speaking & Writing Resource List

-Cultural Connection Resource List

-First Week Lesson Day by Day

-Second Week Lesson Day by Day

-Feedback & Reflection



Essentially, this planner includes everything a new or experienced World Language Teacher will need to stay organized all year long. This planner will be updated yearly with new calendars and information based on the feedback I receive from real World Language Teachers.

