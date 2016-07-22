Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying objects based on digraph sounds!



This book contains two levels of play. The easy level has calling cards with the name of the digraph on the card. The harder level has calling cards with a word and picture with a matching digraph sound on the card for students to identify the matching sound. This game includes 20 boards, 2 sets of calling cards, and a visual answer key. Great to target a wide range of digraph sounds!