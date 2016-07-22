RECENTLY UPDATED: This packet is now available with editable versions of all forms! Individualize each data sheet to make data collection even more efficient!
This packet contains goal sheets and data forms for expressive and receptive identification for letters, numbers, colors, and body parts.
Each goal sheet details specifically how to run the discrete trial program. For each subject there is a specific data sheet that includes suggested exemplars (ie. Set 1 of colors as red, blue, yellow), suggested mastery criteria, and suggested time delay (how long to wait for the student to respond). There are also extra goal sheets where you may choose your own criteria for these areas!
The goal sheets and data forms are thorough and specific! The data sheet is written in simple language and could be used be teachers or paraprofessionals!
There are goal and data sheets for both expressive (see the item and say the name) and receptive (hear the name and identify the item) for all 4 concepts! Great for use with classroom paraprofessionals!
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
