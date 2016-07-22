This packet contains goal sheets and data forms for a wide range of types of discrete trial data. Just print and you are completely ready to run a discrete trial skill acquisition program!



Each goal sheet details specifically how to run the discrete trial instructional program. For each skill set there is a specific data sheet that includes suggested exemplars, suggested mastery criteria, and suggested time delay. The goal sheets and data forms are thorough and specific! The data sheet is written in simple language and could be used be easily teachers or paraprofessionals!



This packet is available with editable versions of all forms! Individualize each data sheet to make data collection even more efficient.



Skill Sets Included:

- expressive and receptive sight word identification

- expressive and receptive vocabulary identification

- imitation

- vocal imitation

- follow one step commands

- follow two step commands

- intraverbal completion

- expressive and receptive coin identification