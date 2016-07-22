This packet contains goal sheets and data forms for a wide range of types of discrete trial data. Just print and you are completely ready to run a discrete trial skill acquisition program!
Each goal sheet details specifically how to run the discrete trial instructional program. For each skill set there is a specific data sheet that includes suggested exemplars, suggested mastery criteria, and suggested time delay. The goal sheets and data forms are thorough and specific! The data sheet is written in simple language and could be used be easily teachers or paraprofessionals!
This packet is available with editable versions of all forms! Individualize each data sheet to make data collection even more efficient.
Skill Sets Included:
- Wh- Question Answering
- Expressive Yes/No
- Visually Tracking Items
- Sorting by Class
- Sorting in Logical Order
- Vocal Number Sequence Imitation
- Receptive Identification in a Sequence
- Receptive Action Identification
- Receptive 2 Component Identification
- Picture Associations
- Picture Associations with 2 responses
- Answer Personal Information Questions
- Receptive Non-Example Identification
- Following Directions - Pretend Actions
- Delayed Sequence Imitation
- Counting Objects
- Community Helper Identification
- Block Design Imitation from a Picture
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
