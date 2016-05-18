Distributive Property: This distributive property cootie catcher: is a great way for students to have fun while learning about distributive properties. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.
This product includes the following problems: (numbers after variables are exponents)
5 – 2 (x2 – 4x – 3)
–3 (2x2 + 5x +1)
5 (–2a + 5b) – 2c
(3x – 4y + 1) ∙ 3
3a + 2b – 4a + 9b
X2 + 3x + 2 +4x2 – 5x – 7
5x2y – 3xy2 + 4x2y – 2xy2
2 (3a – b) – 7 (–2a + 3b)
