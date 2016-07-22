This resource contains a complete division teaching guide! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the division number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start small and simple and slowly expand to encompass more numbers.



This packet contains:

- baseline assessment planning tool & data sheets

- curriculum map

- 9 Leveled Units {each unit contains: flashcards, 20 worksheets, & end of unit assessment}

- data sheets

- visual anchor charts for double digit and triple digit problems



Over 110 worksheets included!