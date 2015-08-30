Perfect Partial Quotient resource for students and parents!



The new Common Core Standards for Math prompted me to create this Partial Quotient Strategy pack for use with students and with parents.



This fold-up resource models how to use the partial quotient method to solve a double-digit divisor division problem using the partial quotient method. The example shows a simple strategy that could be used with any equation. It then goes on to explain that once you master the method, you will be able to see faster ways to reach the answer.



I do teach the Partial Quotient Strategy to all my students. We begin with single-digit divisors and then quickly move on to double-digit. I feel the real power of partial quotient is recognized when using it to solve double-digit divisor problems. If practiced enough, students will learn the method and most will use it when doing double-digit divisor equations. Thus, eliminating the dreaded double-digit divisor problem being solved with the standard algorithm.



Now for parents. When I first began teaching this method I kept hearing time and time again how challenging the math was. How the parents could not even help their child with their math because the way we are solving problems is ‘not the way they learned it’. So, I created this fold-up resource not only for my students, but for their parents as well. Having this resource with homework or in a math journal has remedied any concerns or problems.



Included in this packet is a one-fold fold-up. The fold-up gives an example of dividing a 2-digit divisor equation using the partial quotient method.



I have also included to 2-sided worksheet to use with students. Also, included is an answer key. If you would like to see pictures of the single-digit divisor fold-up, please visit Mrs. B's Best Blog. While the fold-up shown is not the one included in this product, it does show you how to assemble the fold-up.