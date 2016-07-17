Common Core aligned worksheets and activities for Doctor De Soto by William Steig as published in Scholastic Literacy Place.

Included are: two vocabulary activities which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions with a focus on higher order thinking and creative activities, a story map, two making inferences activities, three cause and effect activities, a character chart, a vocabulary crossword puzzle, and a compare and contrast activity about foxes and wolves. (16 pages of activities)

An answer key for the puzzle is included.

Revised Feb 2016

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

