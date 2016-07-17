Common Core aligned worksheets and activities for Doctor De Soto by William Steig as published in Scholastic Literacy Place.
Included are: two vocabulary activities which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions with a focus on higher order thinking and creative activities, a story map, two making inferences activities, three cause and effect activities, a character chart, a vocabulary crossword puzzle, and a compare and contrast activity about foxes and wolves. (16 pages of activities)
An answer key for the puzzle is included.
Revised Feb 2016
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Halloween Writing Prompt Pictures and Story Starters (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $6.00
Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl Comic Style Workbook
- (1)
- $5.00
Halloween Math Word Problem Task Cards (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82