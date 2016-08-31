These are two high quality photos of a Bradford pear tree in bloom and a blooming white azalea flower. My husband and I take all our own photos. The images are 300 dpi, fit to 4 x 6 inches. Each dollar stock photo is available in my flowers bundle set 1. Buy the bundle and save $.
Terms of Use:
All my photographs may be used for personal, educational, and commercial use.
Photos are not to be redistributed or sold. They are for use in your creations. My photos are meant to embellish your product, not be your product.
Photos should be secured so that others may not take them and use them.
Photos may be used on Social Media sites and blog posts if words are added.
You may use my photos for commercial products on TES and other similar educational sites. Please credit me with a clickable link to my store. - HappyEdugator
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Gardens and parks
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Cross-curricular topics / Plants and flowers
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Media studies / Production skills
- Understanding the world / Plants
Other resources by this author
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
- (1)
- $4.00
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
- (2)
- $2.00
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint
- (17)
- $19.72
13 drawing ideas to boost creativity and confidence in the Art classroom
- (0)
- $4.23
Art Assessment Writing Frame AFL
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
GRAPHIC DESIGN LAYOUTS
- (1)
- $9.86
Rendering Unit booklet. 5 lessons Includes keywords, assessment and feedback
- (1)
- $7.04
DIY Mother’s Day Gift Box Template | Printable PDF template to color and make for Mother's Day
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Cartoon Alligator - Easy Drawing with Simple Shapes - Video Tutorial
- (0)
- $2.00
13 drawing ideas to boost creativity and confidence in the Art classroom
- (0)
- $4.23
Art Assessment Writing Frame AFL
- (0)
- $2.82