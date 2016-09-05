These are two high quality photos of Ducks. Mama Muscovy Duck with babies and a group of Mallards. My husband and I take all our own photos. The images are sized 8 x 10 inches. 300 dpi.
Terms of Use:
All my photographs may be used for personal, educational, and commercial use.
Photos are not to be redistributed or sold. They are for use in your creations. My photos are meant to embellish your product, not be your product.
Photos should be secured so that others may not take them and use them.
Photos may be used on Social Media sites and blog posts if words are added.
You may use my photos for commercial products on TES and other similar educational sites. Please credit me with a clickable link to my store. - HappyEdugator
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Animals and pets
- Cross-curricular topics / Gardens and parks
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Elementary science / Animals and habitats
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Media studies / Production skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Understanding the world / Animals
Other resources by this author
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
- (1)
- $4.00
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
- (2)
- $2.00
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Beetle Cover / Sub Lesson - Insects
- (0)
- $4.23
A World of Colour
- (1)
- $5.63
Art Analysis Venn Diagrams (Art, Litercy, Maths)
- 10 Resources
- $14.07
New resources
End of Term Art - Mindfulness Colouring Page FREE!
- (1)
- FREE
Mark Making Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $11.26
KS2 English KS2 Literacy: Boys Writing Bundle - Engage and Inspire KS2 Boys to Write & Learn
- 19 Resources
- $22.53
Updated resources
Beetle Cover / Sub Lesson - Insects
- (0)
- $4.23
Visuals. Nature. 8 Images Slideshows. 595 Original Photos
- (0)
- 10% off$7.04$6.34
A World of Colour
- (1)
- $5.63