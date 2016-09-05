These are two high quality photos of Ducks. Mama Muscovy Duck with babies and a group of Mallards. My husband and I take all our own photos. The images are sized 8 x 10 inches. 300 dpi.



Terms of Use:



All my photographs may be used for personal, educational, and commercial use.



Photos are not to be redistributed or sold. They are for use in your creations. My photos are meant to embellish your product, not be your product.



Photos should be secured so that others may not take them and use them.



Photos may be used on Social Media sites and blog posts if words are added.



You may use my photos for commercial products on TES and other similar educational sites. Please credit me with a clickable link to my store. - HappyEdugator