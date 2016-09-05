These are two high quality photos of the New York City skyline, day and night. My husband and I take all our own photos. The images are sized 8 x 10 inches.
Terms of Use:
All my photographs may be used for personal, educational, and commercial use.
Photos are not to be redistributed or sold. They are for use in your creations. My photos are meant to embellish your product, not be your product.
Photos should be secured so that others may not take them and use them.
Photos may be used on Social Media sites and blog posts if words are added.
You may use my photos for commercial products on TES and other similar educational sites. Please credit me with a clickable link to my store. - HappyEdugator
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Buildings
- Cross-curricular topics / Countries and cultures
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Cross-curricular topics / Our world
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Expressive arts and design / Media and materials
- Media studies / Production skills
- Understanding the world / Homes and buildings
Other resources by this author
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
- (1)
- $4.00
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
- (2)
- $2.00
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Easter Activity sheets - set of 3
- (0)
- $5.63
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
AFRICAN MASK gridded drawing sheets cover / homework
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Evaluation drawing Ks3: Yr 7 rope drawing, Yr 8 fabric pattern and peg/brush and Yr portrait drawing
- (1)
- $9.86
Objects inspired by Nature
- (2)
- $7.04
Calligraphy; Illuminated Letters - Art Lesson
- (1)
- $6.00
Updated resources
Maori Ta Moko Design
- (1)
- $2.82
Teesha Moore research page
- (0)
- $7.04
Easter Activity sheets - set of 3
- (0)
- $5.63