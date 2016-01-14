Engage your students in a creative activity for practicing or reviewing past tense verbs: the old-fashioned game of dominoes…reimagined. This resource allows students to practice both the imparfait and passé composé. The dominoes of the set have students identify verbs in the passé composé versus the imparfait as well as their uses, match verbs with their meanings, match verbs with their helping verbs, or match similar verbs. The dominoes include:
• -er, -ir, and -re verbs
• “House To Be” or “Dr. and Mrs. Vandertramp” verbs (verbs that use the helping verb “être” and agreement in the passé composé”)
• Verb meanings
• Conjugations in the passé composé and imparfait
• Uses of the passé composé vs. the imparfait, specifically “setting the scene,” “a completed action,” “a continuous action in the past,” and “’used to’ (habitual action in the past)”
The verbs included are as follows:
aller, avoir, boire, écrire, être, faire, finir, lire, manger, mettre, naître, parler, pouvoir, voir
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
"Go Fish" for Food Vocabulary
- (1)
- $1.00
Dominoes Verb Practice: Imparfait and Passé Composé
- (1)
- $1.00
Battleship: French alphabet, numbers, and speaking for beginners
- (0)
- $1.00
Popular paid resources
GCSE French - using complex structures
- (180)
- $7.04
19 French A-Level revision quickies
- (32)
- $9.86
The Perfect Tense Card Race
- (52)
- $7.04
New resources
Year 7 - Moi et ma famille - differentiated lessons
- (1)
- FREE
Quelle vie pour les marginalisés- Quelles attitudes envers les marginalisés? A Level French- year 2
- (2)
- $4.23
Quiz sur Noel
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Les vetements- vocabulary & short reading comprehension
- (0)
- FREE
French Basics Revision Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
French: Numbers 1-100
- (0)
- $14.09