Engage your students in a creative activity for practicing or reviewing past tense verbs: the old-fashioned game of dominoes…reimagined. This resource allows students to practice both the imparfait and passé composé. The dominoes of the set have students identify verbs in the passé composé versus the imparfait as well as their uses, match verbs with their meanings, match verbs with their helping verbs, or match similar verbs. The dominoes include:



• -er, -ir, and -re verbs

• “House To Be” or “Dr. and Mrs. Vandertramp” verbs (verbs that use the helping verb “être” and agreement in the passé composé”)

• Verb meanings

• Conjugations in the passé composé and imparfait

• Uses of the passé composé vs. the imparfait, specifically “setting the scene,” “a completed action,” “a continuous action in the past,” and “’used to’ (habitual action in the past)”



The verbs included are as follows:

aller, avoir, boire, écrire, être, faire, finir, lire, manger, mettre, naître, parler, pouvoir, voir