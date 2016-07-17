Common Core aligned worksheets and activities for Dragon in the Rocks by Marie Day as published in Scholastic Literacy Place.

Included are: two vocabulary activities which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions with a focus on higher order thinking and creative activities, a story map, a sequencing activity, a summarizing activity, a nouns and adjective activity, a creating similes activity, two vocabulary puzzles and a Fossil reading extension with questions. (12 pages of activities)

