One Duck Stuck, by Phyllis Root, is a beloved children’s book. Not only does the story engage children it can also serve as a foundation for many mathematical investigations for primary mathematicians. These lessons draw from the counting and cardinality standards as well as those dealing with positional relationships.



Questions are provided that can be used during the development of the activity to determine the desired focus of the lesson. It is very important that young mathematicians understand that numbers are quantities represented by numerals, pictures, numerals, etc.



Materials are listed for each of the activities. The 12 pages include both black line masters as well as color masters have been provided. Suggestions for preparing the materials have been noted as well to facilitate making classroom sets for long term use.



6 blackline and color masters

4 pages of facilitation notes and sample questions



This resource is useful for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies.