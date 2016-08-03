Quick and Easy Simulation to Provide Your Students with a Clear Understanding of Both Procedural Due Process and Substantive Due Process of Law!



Each year as my classes read through the U.S. Constitution, we encounter the phrase “due process of law” in both the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. Defining due process is pretty simple: the government has to follow its own rules when depriving someone of their life, liberty, or property -- the justice system is not allowed to "make up" new rules that apply just to a particular individual.



Due Process: A Better Definition

But that definition, of course, only provides a surface understanding of due process. In fact, it leaves out half the story since it only deals with what legal experts call "procedural" due process. That's the easy to understand kind of due process, but it's not the only kind. There's also "substantive" due process, which in my experience has been a lot harder for students to grasp, since it builds on an understanding of fundamental civil rights.





Don't Put the Cart Before the Horse!

Really, though, you can communicate the concept of what substantive due process is without getting into the minutiae of fundamental rights -- and that's how I like to start. It's really easy, too, building on students' own experiences! Even better, this quick and easy due process simulation actually gets students to comprehend the basic nature of both procedural and substantive due process!



