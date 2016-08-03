Quick and Easy Simulation to Provide Your Students with a Clear Understanding of Both Procedural Due Process and Substantive Due Process of Law!
No materials needed!
This Due Process of Law Activity includes:
• Introductory explanations to assist teacher
• Detailed step-by-step procedure to do the simulation in class
• Alternatives for use with students who might find elements of the simulation disturbing
• Fundamental Rights worksheet
• Fundamental Rights worksheet answer key
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS DUE PROCESS OF LAW TEACHING RESOURCE:
Each year as my classes read through the U.S. Constitution, we encounter the phrase “due process of law” in both the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments. Defining due process is pretty simple: the government has to follow its own rules when depriving someone of their life, liberty, or property -- the justice system is not allowed to "make up" new rules that apply just to a particular individual.
Due Process: A Better Definition
But that definition, of course, only provides a surface understanding of due process. In fact, it leaves out half the story since it only deals with what legal experts call "procedural" due process. That's the easy to understand kind of due process, but it's not the only kind. There's also "substantive" due process, which in my experience has been a lot harder for students to grasp, since it builds on an understanding of fundamental civil rights.
Don't Put the Cart Before the Horse!
Really, though, you can communicate the concept of what substantive due process is without getting into the minutiae of fundamental rights -- and that's how I like to start. It's really easy, too, building on students' own experiences! Even better, this quick and easy due process simulation actually gets students to comprehend the basic nature of both procedural and substantive due process!
If you teach government, civics, law, or related subjects, then this due process of law worksheet and simulation resource will help your students master procedural vs. substantive due process like never before!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
America the Story of US Episode 10 Quiz and Worksheet: World War II
- (0)
- $2.59
America the Story of US Episode 3 Quiz and Worksheet: Westward!
- (0)
- $2.59
America the Story of US Episode 2 Quiz and Worksheet: "Revolution"
- (0)
- $2.59
Popular paid resources
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
Suffragettes: Suffragettes + Women's History
- (4)
- $2.82
AQA 9-1 Life in Modern Britain REVISION ACTIVITIES
- (0)
- 20% off$2.82$2.25
New resources
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Uber Ban
- (1)
- FREE
Brexit-vision Song Contest: Who should you vote for?
- (2)
- FREE
Right and wrong philosophy/debate lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
- (0)
- FREE
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
Intro to Connected Learning
- (0)
- FREE